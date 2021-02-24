Two months after the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state, more than one in five South Dakotans has received at least one vaccination.
During a media briefing Wednesday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton noted an update on the state’s online dashboard regarding vaccinations, with the number now including figures from the Veterans Administration and Indian Health Services. It showed that 22% have at least one shot and 10.91% have completed the two-dose regimen. The numbers do not include doses administered in the federal pharmacy program.
Last Friday, the state reported more than 8,400 vaccine doses administered. “That’s the highest number of (daily) doses we have administered in the state to date,” Clayton said.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon added, “We don’t necessarily have a daily benchmark, but we expect that doses will be in arms the week we get the vaccine into the state.”
She also announced that the state has been notified that its weekly shipment of vaccine will rise to 18,830 doses next week. That will be an increase of 1,170 doses.
I’m just really optimistic that, with vaccination, we’ll get back to normal,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “It might look different than what we saw before the pandemic in some minor ways, but functionally, (people) hope to be with their families, be with their loved ones, and vaccinations are a really effective strategy to get there.
“I’m also real encouraged by what we’re seeing … I think South Dakotans recognize their part to play in terms of getting us back to normal, and that’s by vaccinating a large number of people.”
Of the total doses, 99,985 have been the Pfizer vaccine and 91,979 have been the Moderna vaccine.
Malsam-Rysdon added that state will soon begin reaching out to individuals with one underlying condition who are eligible for vaccination.
“We’re making progress through the (phase) 1D population,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The Department of Health (DOH) is optimistic that the state is headed in the right direction in its COVID-19 strategy. As a sign of this, it was announced Wednesday that the DOH would be reducing its weekly updates to bi-weekly, starting next week.
Also, Clayton mentioned the impact that COVID-19 safety practices may be having on the influenza season. To date, South Dakota has seen just 45 confirmed influenza cases, with seven hospitalizations and two deaths. Last year at this time, the state had seen 7,700 influenza cases with 270 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
“When I say it’s a very mild season, it definitely has been atypical so far,” he said, adding that it is still not too late for people to get influenza vaccinations.
He also lauded the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody therapy. He noted national figures indicating that, for every 21 treatments, one hospitalization is prevented and, for every 52 treatments, one death is prevented. Extrapolating that to South Dakota’s 5,000 monoclonal therapies provided to date, the state has seen 160 hospitalizations and 65 deaths prevented.
On Wednesday, the DOH reported 263 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday with one new death, which raised the state toll to 1,864. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Clayton did note a 2% rise in cases last week compared to the prior seven-day period. He encouraged people to continue practicing safety strategies against the coronavirus.
The state’s number of active cases dropped to 1,891, the lowest level since Aug. 26.
However, the number of active hospitalizations rose by 22 to 102. It represented the biggest one-day increase since Jan. 28.
Locally, Yankton County saw two new positive tests and five new recoveries, lowering the number of active case to 32.
Also of note, Union County reported nine new cases, while Douglas County saw five new infections and has now reported 11 in the last four days.
Other infection numbers in area counties included: Bon Homme (+1; first new case since Feb. 11), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+3), Hutchinson (+2) and Turner (+1) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported two active cases (both staff), up one from Tuesday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained unchanged at five (0 on campus).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down one from Monday.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 111,808 (+263: 183 confirmed, 80 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,891 (-47);
• Recoveries — 108,053 (+308);
• Hospitalizations — 6,570 ever hospitalized (+22); 102 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 4,699 new tests processed; 1,040 new individuals tested;
• 14-day Positivity Rate — 7.4% (+0.3%);
• Vaccinations — 191,874 total vaccinations (+5,545); 127,096 individuals vaccinated (3,645).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 86 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths, which raised the state toll to 2,054.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 199,782 (+86);
• Recoveries — 153,585 (+11,249);
• Hospitalizations — 6,059 ever hospitalized (+11); 178 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 12,443 new tests processed; 1,834 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 362,791 (+12,356).
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.