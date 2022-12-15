LINCOLN, Neb. —Traffic fatalities in Nebraska will be at a 15-year high. If traffic fatalities continue at the current rate, we will end the year at the highest number in 15 years. Law enforcement across Nebraska is partnering with the NDOT Highway Safety Office (HSO) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to share the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” law enforcement will be working overtime to take drunk and impaired drivers off the roads from Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, to help save lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.