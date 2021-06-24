PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has released its proposed administrative rules to implement the medical cannabis program created by voters in Initiated Measure 26 (IM-26). The measure directs the DOH to enact final administrative rules for medical cannabis by Oct. 29, 2021, and the agency is on schedule to meet this deadline.
You can view the proposed rules by visiting https://medcannabis.sd.gov/docs/4490-medicalcannabis-draftrules_06-23-21.pdf.
To gather initial comments on these proposed rules and to answer questions from the public, DOH has scheduled two medical cannabis telephone town-halls for Monday, June 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT. To participate in these events, visit https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/medical-cannabis-public-input-session-signup/. DOH will begin the formal approval process for the rules, which also require the Legislature’s approval, in September after seeking further feedback from stakeholders and the public.
On July 1, IM 26, which only concerns medical cannabis, will go into effect. The full text of the law can be found under South Dakota Codified Law 34-20G: https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/2078844
For more information, visit MedCannabis.sd.gov.
