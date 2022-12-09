SPRINGFIELD –- As a Springfield native, Scott Kostal has literally witnessed the mighty Missouri River from his backyard.
“I was born and raised here. Most of my life has never been more than six or seven blocks away from the Missouri River,” he said. “I have seen how the Missouri River provides tourism and recreation. I have been fishing in the river since I was a little boy.”
He also witnessed the river’s fury and devastation during historic 2011 flooding. He served as operations manager for the South Dakota National Guard’s first joint task force during the disaster relief effort.
And as he stands on the Missouri River bluffs, he sees another threat – the growing sediment on the reservoir created by Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
After serving 31 years in the military, Kostal returned to Springfield and has taken an active role in his hometown and the surrounding region. He holds degrees in math and physics, and he served 20 years as a combat engineer with global experience.
Last May, he was elected Springfield’s mayor. More recently, he took leadership as new executive director of the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC). The organization advocates for funding and a management plan to combat growing sedimentation in the “Mighty Mo.”
Kostal assumed the MSAC reins from Sandy Stockholm, also of Springfield. She has worked with the organization since 2002 and has served as executive director since 2010. She will continue as the coalition’s communications coordinator.
Kostal wants to build on the foundation and progress created by Stockholm and others during the past two decades. He noted the partnerships he already holds with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
He also brings military leadership to the MSAC position. From 2013-16, he was based in Arlington, Virginia, has served as current operations manager of the National Guard Bureau’s Current Operations Division.
“I am committed to doing all I can to assist in MSAC’s continuing work to address sedimentation issues along the Missouri River,” he said. “I am ready to engage with the (Corps) and believe I bring a background that will help in educating and building upon our relationship with this important agency.”
CHANGE AT THE TOP
After returning home, Kostal decided to serve Springfield and the region.
“I got my political feet wet and ran for mayor,” he said. “When I was elected mayor, I started attending MSAC meetings and got to know all the people. I also had discussions with Sandy about the MSAC executive director role.”
After serving as executive director for 12 years, Stockholm felt the time had come for new leadership.
“I decided it was time to find a new director and add more strength to the team,” she said. “As director, Scott is the lead person and connection with the Corps and other agencies. He will also be the lead with the board of directors and communicate with them and our members.”
Stockholm doesn’t plan to step away from her MSAC involvement but instead will focus on communications with the media, the public, government officials and other entities.
“Scott and I can still work together on educating the different agencies about our mission,” she said. “One of the benefits of having more than one person is that we can jointly work together, with one doing things that the other can’t.”
Kostal’s noted the MSAC leadership responsibilities have grown beyond one person, with MSAC ready to move into the next phase of a process identifying pilot projects for combating sediment.
A GROWING PROBLEM
Lewis and Clark Lake has become ground zero for sediment, clogging much of the waterway between Springfield and Running Water on the South Dakota side and Niobrara and Santee on the Nebraska side.
“If sedimentation continues at its present rate, Lewis and Clark Lake could be 50% full of sediment by the year 2045,” Stockholm said.
In his MSAC role, Kostal has taken a very broad view on sediment’s impact for hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors up and down the Missouri River.
“This isn’t just about my hometown of Springfield,” he said. “You have the communities along the river, and you’re seeing a push to connect Sioux Falls, with its 200,000 residents, for water.”
Kostal believes he can bring together his roles as Springfield mayor and MSAC executive director.
As mayor, he sees sedimentation’s impact on his city’s discussion about a new water plant and intakes, replacing 1960s infrastructure.
In his MSAC role, he sees the need to build relationships with diverse groups of people and interests.
“You have a boundary river with South Dakota on one side and Nebraska on the other. You have the Santee Sioux Tribe across the river from us, so we have a reservation,” he said. “We have agriculture on both sides of the river, and that pulls water out of the river. You have recreation, where the South Dakota piece has been growing, and Nebraska has made some large investments in resources on their side of the river.”
In addition, MSAC works with local, state and federal agencies, including the Corps of Engineers and the National Park Service. The organization also considers the needs of private businesses and industry.
Rather than seeing it as fragmented, Kostal sees tremendous opportunities for building on current partnerships and resources to amplify MSAC’s voice.
“You don’t have any other stretch of the river with all these things in that proximity. Those are tremendous assets,” he said.
DEALING WITH GROWTH
The growing Lewis and Clark Lake sedimentation comes at the same time as increased demand for water with development on both sides of the Missouri River, Kostal said.
“We have Running Water, where the (Bon Homme) County Commission just rezoned another five acres for residential use,” he said. “On the Nebraska side, you have Niobrara, Lazy River Acres and summer homes for the folks from the Omaha area.”
Recreation continues to play a growing role on both sides of the river, Kostal said. Lewis and Clark Lake sees more than one million visitors annually on the South Dakota side, and Nebraska officials are launching a new initiative for Niobrara State Park and Weigand Marina.
The Missouri River serves as a powerful resource for the entire nation, Kostal said. He noted the growing demands on the river for agriculture, recreation and tourism, wildlife, water supplies and hydropower.
“South Dakota has gone over 50% of its energy coming from renewable resources, in terms of hydropower, solar and wind. These (sources) are a huge generator of energy for South Dakota,” he said.
Missouri River hydropower has become increasingly important as the nation’s energy demands have changed greatly during the last 50-75 years, he said.
However, MSAC’s work benefits not only Lewis and Clark Lake but also the entire Missouri River and other waterways around the nation and world, Stockholm said. The organization has attracted partners ranging from USACE engineers to Brigham Young University researcher Rollin Hotchkiss.
“The things we learn here apply to other reservoirs and hopefully we can develop sediment management,” she said. “This is something we can build upon.”
At the same time, drought has affected the river levels with sediment and aquatic invasive species compounding the problem, Kostal said.
TIME FOR ACTION
The delta outside Springfield extends upstream past Niobrara, Nebraska, and downstream past Bon Homme Cemetery, Kostal said. It was created by decades of sediment inflow, with up to 60% coming from the Niobrara River.
The delta continues to grow, extending an average of 400 feet annually between the years 1978 and 2012. High flows in 1997 and 2011 pushed the delta forward about 4,800 feet each year. The lake was created in the mid-1950s with the construction of Gavins Point Dam and extended 25 miles. Today, the open lake has shrunk to about 14 miles.
MSAC faces the challenge of explaining a very complex issue in understandable terms to the general public, Kostal said. In addition, various groups hold special and often conflicting interests, he added.
Stockholm has seen those challenges during her tenure.
“It’s been an incremental problem over the decades,” she said. “People like to kick the can down the road for too long. The sooner we start on a solution, it will be better down the road.”
Another challenge is the long time frame that’s part of the discussion, Kostal said.
“We’re not talking 10 years, more likely 100-year projects,” he said. “People need to be patient, and you need to be realistic about these things.”
Stockholm said the work continues each day.
“Persistence is nine-tenths of it. It’s about keeping the issue at the forefront, on people’s radar screen,” she said. “I think one of the problems is that people get the idea that nothing can be done, but there are things that can be done.”
Kostal plans to call for bold, new thinking in addressing sedimentation. He remains optimistic, given the partnerships and resources already in place.
“With our relationships, the only way is to move forward,” he said.
