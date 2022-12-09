Kostal Takes MSAC Reins Amid Growing Challenges

This aerial shot near Springfield shows the growing Lewis and Clark Lake sedimentation issue.

 Photo Courtesy MSAC

SPRINGFIELD –- As a Springfield native, Scott Kostal has literally witnessed the mighty Missouri River from his backyard.

“I was born and raised here. Most of my life has never been more than six or seven blocks away from the Missouri River,” he said. “I have seen how the Missouri River provides tourism and recreation. I have been fishing in the river since I was a little boy.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.