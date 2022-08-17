Bull Riding Event Set For Big Saturday

The Extreme Bull Riding Tour is set to ride into Yankton again for Riverboat Days weekend, and organizers are expecting some stiff competition from participants.
Yankton Rodeo Association president Doug Hevle told the Press & Dakotan that Saturday’s field is a little bit bigger than in 2021.
“We have Shad Smith with Double S Bulls coming from Sidney, Iowa, and he’ll have about 42 bulls,” Hevle said. “There’s 38 riders signed up right now to ride. They’ll ride the full 38 and bring back the top six for the short-go.”
He said those riders have their work cut out for them.
“We look for an awful good show,” he said. “Some of these bulls have just competed at the Missouri State Fair. I watched them on TV and none of the riders won — the bulls won everything down there. (Smith’s) got bulls that have been to the national finals.”
This year’s Extreme Bull Riding Event is set for Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo ground at Paddlewheel Point on E. Highway 50. Gates will open around 6 p.m.
Hevle said this year will see the return of a popular addition to 2021’s bull-riding event.
“Maybe 10 minutes before the bulls start, we’ll have the Gladiators,” he said. “They came last year. They’re some women with chariots and ponies, and they’ll do a race around the arena as people are getting settled in for the event. It’s pretty entertaining.”
Pre-sale tickets are available at Hy-Vee, Slumberland and Larry’s Heating & Cooling. These tickets are available through Saturday.
According to Hevle, tickets have been going at a brisk pace.
“Hy-Vee’s called — they ran out of tickets so I took them some more,” he said. “I really believe between now and Saturday, I’ll be taking more tickets to them.”
The bull-riding event, as with many others, has been through a lot the last few years.
The event, along with Riverboat Days itself, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2017, the rodeo grounds moved from land formerly held by the Human Services Center to Paddlewheel Point after the original land was sold.
Hevle said, with a few years behind them in the new location, they’ve settled in well at Paddlewheel Point.
“This has worked out great for us,” he said. “It’s too bad we had to move, but the land was sold. But, the city stepped up and offered us the move down to what’s called 404 Paddlewheel Point. We moved down there and it’s nice (with a) big, flat area for parking. It has worked out nice for us.”
He said that it’s a part of the overall growth he’s seen in the Yankton Rodeo Association’s events, now celebrating its 34th Riverboat Days weekend.
“When we were doing PRCA Rodeo for two days, not many people even knew who was riding,” he said. “Over the years, people have really enjoyed the bulls. Obviously, that’s worked out to be better entertainment for the people. We’ll fill the place up on Saturday night.
