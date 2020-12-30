CASES DISPOSED: DEC. 19-25, 2020
Robert Hanover, Scottsville, Ky.; Ordinance 962 – fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Ryan Schroeder, Papillion, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $282.50.
Suzanne Ernesti; Misrepresentation to obtain controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sergio Lara, 513 Broadway Ave. Apt. A, Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anna Maria Rodriguez, Vermillion; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Taysha Marie Hubbard, 704 Capital St., Yankton; Accessory to a felony; Dismissed by prosecutor; Accessory to a felony; Recharged by indictment.
Delbert R. Redwing, Junior, Bloomfield, Neb.; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Lanegan, Sioux City, Iowa; Making false statement in applying for title; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Duane Guthmiller, Dickinson, N.D.; Insufficient funds check 2nd degree $100-$500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Beau Richards, 510 Douglas #1, Yankton; Failure to appear – misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Von Vangenderen, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sean Joseph Garcia, 504 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Overweight on axle; $680.50.
Christopher Beau Richards, 510 Douglas #1, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Von Vangenderen, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicholas James St. Pierre, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 43, Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tara Dunham, Volin; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Howard W. Kendrick, Menno; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew Johnson, 601 ½ 13th St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lajos Vudi, 611 W. 4th St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard S. Deloa, Omaha, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $249.50.
Timothy Jay Richardson, Carter Lake, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $743.50.
Ricky Lee Armitage, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $719.50.
Kenneth John Bruning, 1103 Kennedy Drive, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sue Hoffman, Madison, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew Johnson, 601 ½ 13th St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jerry Lee Hendon, North Platte, Neb.; Driving under influence-4th offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jerry Lee Hendon, North Platte, Neb.; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Trent William Thompson, Rifle, Colo.; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marc Brower, 611 W. 4th St., Yankton; Ordinance 962 – fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Von Vangenderen, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dylan John Charette, 410 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
