Pellet Place

Yankton was given its first glimpse inside the Napa Junction’s industrial rail park’s newest addition Wednesday.
The park’s pellet plant held a long-delayed open house to give interested parties a glimpse into its day-to-day operations.
Sean Beck, general manager of the pellet plant, told the Press & Dakotan that the facility actually started producing in January.
“We started testing, firing up and kind of getting our feet under us on how to do this,” Beck said. “It’s an interesting project. There’s really no manual on how to do it.”
The 46,000-square-foot, fully-automated facility is capable of producing 144 tons of protein pellets, which are being marketed and sold through Furst-McNess. The plant currently employs 14 people and loads out by truck with a rail spur currently being constructed to the facility. This addition is expected to be finished by the end of summer.
According to a Furst-McNess press release from February, the facility manufactures “a high quality, 100% distiller cube. Cubes will provide livestock producers a high protein (28%), high energy (8%, fat) supplementation option for their operations.” Pellets are produced for both cows and calves.
The press release also mentioned a March 24 open house, but, Beck said that even the pellet mill was unable to escape the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a shut down for nine weeks where we were able to pay our guys,” he said.
However, he said the shutdown actually provided some opportunity to fine tune the production method.
“It gave us a little bit of time to regroup instead of rushing forward, get a little bit more strategic and discuss some things that we might have put on the back burner,” he said. “It gave us a lot of time to do some testing — not only on our 100% DDG (distiller’s dried grain) cube, but looking at a deer supplement.”
Stepping into the facility at Napa Junction, one would notice that there’s still a lot of space to expand inside the facility.
Beck said that there are plans for growth as the customer base expands.
“Right now, it’s built to 20% capacity,” he said. “Depending on how McNess, our marketing partner, builds out the customer base — the rail access will help drive that growth —I would say at 20%, when your fixed costs stay the same and you add production, it only makes sense as a business owner to grow that to full capacity.”
Dakota Protein LLC manager Matt Winsand told the Press & Dakotan he’s happy with what he’s seen so far from the plant.
“As far as production goes, it’s working really good,” Winsand said. “We’re excited to see it expand and, as we bring in some more customers, hopefully we can see the growth keep going.”
He added that customers are also pretty excited with the product it produces.
“A lot of people have come through our door and said, ‘Man, that’s a nice looking product,’” he said. “You can throw it 60 feet in the air, hit a concrete floor and it doesn’t bust. That’s not seen in this industry — it’s just a better quality product.”
While the pellet plant and the existing Dakota Plains grain terminal continue to move forward, Winsand said some of the other proposed projects — such as an ethanol plant and a new gas pipeline to help feed it — are on hold due to the world pandemic and other economic factors.
“That’s all based on where the world trade goes,” he said. “We get China figured out, the ethanol plant will come. I have no doubt.”
