PIERRE — Reducing stigma and normalizing conversations about mental health concerns are keys to achieving better outcomes and well-being for individuals and families affected by poor mental health in South Dakota. That’s why Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Whether stigma against mental illness is subtle or obvious, it is harmful,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “When we talk openly about our own mental health on a regular basis, it will encourage others to share stories of their struggles. This openness reduces stigma and serves as a therapeutic benefit to the mental health treatment persons might be receiving.”

