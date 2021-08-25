VERMILLION — Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library on Sept. 3 for a discussion of the most recent selection of the South Dakota Humanities Council’s One Book South Dakota program, “The Children’s Blizzard,” by Melanie Benjamin.
The New York Times bestselling author of “The Aviator’s Wife” reveals a little-known story of courage on the prairie: the freak blizzard that struck the Great Plains, threatening the lives of hundreds of immigrant homesteaders — especially their children.
This hybrid program will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library and virtually through Zoom. Space is limited. Copies of the book can be checked out from the library. Register through the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org/programming or by visiting: bit.ly/onebookvpl. Registration is required to get the Zoom link.
The program will take place Friday, Sept. 3, at noon. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served. This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. Call 605-677-7060 or email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.