Attempt To Change Legal Newspaper Status Fails In Committee
PIERRE — An attempt to change the rules governing the definition of a legal newspaper was defeated Wednesday, Feb. 1, by the Senate Local Government Committee.

Senate Bill 80 would allow free distribution newspapers to publish public notices like local government minutes and bid notices if they had a minimum of 200 paid online subscribers and distributed 500 free copies. That’s the business model of the Dakota Scout in Sioux Falls.

