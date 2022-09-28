Yankton Co. EMS To Host EMT Course Amid Staffing Strains

Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is looking to counter a disturbing trend that has been impacting EMS services across the country.
Starting next month, the Yankton County EMS will host an EMT (emergency medical technician) course meant to bolster staffing numbers.
Yankton County EMS senior paramedic Troy Cowman told the Press & Dakotan that the course starts Oct. 6 with an orientation.
“It’s a basic course that someone would need to be entry level on an ambulance service,” he said. “Those are some of the positions we’re looking to fill right now. We find ourselves running pretty short-handed, especially during the weekdays, of people who are available and EMTs who are available to work on the ambulance.”
He said Yankton isn’t alone in this trend.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” he said. “I was just reading some articles on a national magazine’s website that were talking about some ambulance services across the nation (that) are actually shutting down because they don’t have enough EMTs and paramedics to staff their ambulances. And if they’re not shutting down, they’re making some major changes as far as how they do their responses because they don’t have enough people to staff the ambulances they have or all of the shifts they have.”
Cowman said it’s becoming increasingly difficult to consistently fill all of the shifts needed by Yankton County EMS operations.
“What’s going on here is nothing different from what’s going on across the nation,” he said. “It’s concerning because we’ve got to be able to fill all of those shifts and make sure that we’re filling two ambulances around the clock. We’ve been doing that for the last 15 years, but over the last couple of months, there have been numerous times we haven’t been able to staff both crews — we can only have one crew staffed.”
He said that this scenario happened earlier in the week.
“There are times that we need two ambulances out there and (Monday) was a perfect example of that,” he said. “Our first crew was out on a 911 call in the lake area and, while they were on scene, there were two more 911 calls that came in at the same time. We essentially had three ambulance calls at once, but there was only one ambulance crew available. At that point, we had to figure out which was the highest priority and start taking those ambulance calls in priority.”
Currently, Yankton has 22 part-time employees and six full-time employees. Cowman said there isn’t some magic number of employees they’re looking to have.
The course itself begins in Oct. 6 and will consist of class time Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m. through mid-November.
After a break for the holidays, the course will reconvene in January, lasting through mid-March.
“We will teach them the basics, starting off with the history of EMS and why what we do is important and how they can learn to be safe when they’re responding to emergencies,” Cowman said. “Then we start working into assessing patients, trying to find out what’s wrong with them, treating those patients for their complaints, stabilizing them, getting them in the ambulance and getting them transported to the proper facility.”
