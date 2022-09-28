Yankton Co. EMS To Host EMT Course Amid Staffing Strains
Buy Now

Yankton County EMS is set to hold an EMT training course starting next month. Yankton County EMS senior paramedic Troy Cowman (pictured) told the Press & Dakotan that the county’s EMS services — along with similar services across the country — are having difficulties fully staffing more than one ambulance at a time some days.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is looking to counter a disturbing trend that has been impacting EMS services across the country.

Starting next month, the Yankton County EMS will host an EMT (emergency medical technician) course meant to bolster staffing numbers.

