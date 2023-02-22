Wagner Plea Defeated
Buy Now

Wagner resident Brenda Jaton said her business, pictured here, would suffer if the South Dakota Department of Transportation converts the current four-lane South Dakota Highway 46 into a three-lane roadway.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PIERRE — The effort to preserve a four-lane South Dakota Highway 46 in Wagner has hit a dead end, at least for now.

On Wednesday, the Senate Transportation Committee of the South Dakota Legislature voted 4-2 to send Resolution 701 — part of what Wagner residents have called “Save The Four Lane” — to the 41st day of the session. The procedural move kills a measure, as the session doesn’t last that long.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.