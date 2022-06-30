SCOTLAND — The Scotland School District received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider® Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets and curriculum from All Kids Bike®.
This program will help approximately 100 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years.
The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Scotland School District and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.
All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Launched in 2018, 615 schools in 50 states are running the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.
This Kindergarten PE Program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the revolutionary, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.
Scotland School District is eager to begin the program this year. Business Manager, Katherine Hunhoff, who applied for the program wrote: “Having a program like this would allow our students, whose families cannot afford a bike or access to one to learn how to ride. It will make the students in the class feel more connected to each other learning a new skill at the same time as well as at their age feel a sense of accomplishments.”
To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.
