Students Up, Draw Down?

With enrollments higher than projected, the Yankton School District (YSD) announced at Monday’s school board meeting that it plans to lower the draw of opt-out funds from taxpayers in the coming budget cycle.
“We’ll lay this out a little better, a little more graphically, next month, but right now with the estimate would be a reduction of potentially $400,000 (22%) in our tax request, and we think that’s significant,” YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz told the school board. “We think that’s reflective of being good stewards of taxpayers’ funding.”
The four-year opt-out, approved in 2020, allows for a maximum annual draw of $1.85 million for each of four years, beginning with taxes payable in 2021. This will be the second draw, he noted.
The first draw was for the full amount allowed.
“When we talked about the opt-out a couple of years ago, one of the major focuses was, ‘What will our enrollment do?’” YSD superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan in a comment after the meeting. “We had projected enrollment of 2,740, but, as we’ve gotten a couple of years down the road now and look into next year, our enrollment has gone up to 2,770.”
School district administrators are confident that enrollment will stay at 2,770 or perhaps a little more, he said.
When preparing for the opt-out vote, Bietz and Kindle held about 35 public meetings, Kindle said.
“One of the things that we told people was that calculations for the opt-out were based on enrollment projections. We were hoping that (they) would go up,” he said. “We told the public that if our enrollment changes, if there’s an opportunity to take less of the opt-out, we would certainly make that recommendation to the school board.
“We want to keep that promise if we’re able to. We will be able to confirm that and have a better handle on that as we get closer to fall.”
According to Bietz, the official enrollment count date is the fourth Friday in September.
“We will certify our levy in September or October, once we get the final (count),” Bietz told the board. “We may do the levy, and then we can come back and do an amendment if the enrollment changes.”
As for the timeline for the budget, a preliminary budget presentation will be made at the May school board meeting, a budget hearing is set for July and a recommendation to adopt will be made in August or September, he said.
“It’s a very promising picture with the enrollment where it stands today — of course, subject to change,” Bietz said. “The single largest driver of the state aid formula is enrollment.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board conducted the second reading of proposed updates to the YSD Anti-Bullying Policy and approved them.
The changes were based on additional guidance provided by the South Dakota Department of Education, Attorney Paul Van Olson of Marlow, Woodward & Huff told the school board.
“There are basically two major changes to the prior policy. The first one is to specifically define bullying according to the statutory definition of bullying and create a separate definition for harassment,” he said. “The second is to make explicit the investigation policy, which was previously at the discretion of the superintendent.”
The state requires an anti-bullying policy protecting the students, Van Olson said.
“There are other policies for bullying and harassment of employees under the complaints policy and the grievance policies,” he said. “This particular policy is aimed specifically at students, but it incorporates policies like the Title IX policy and public conduct at school functions to protect (students).”
A single bullying event could, depending on its nature, call for investigation under Title IX and the new anti-bullying policy. Also, there is protection for any person against harassment at any school district functions, Van Olson said.
The updated anti-bullying policy also contains a clause on retaliation against individuals reporting bullying, which is also according to state statute, he noted.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Activities Director Ryan Mors updated the board on upcoming activities in the school district including the last two home games of the Yankton Bucks boys tennis team, which is undefeated at this time. Home games are set at YHS for April 19 and May 3. Other events include: the spring orchestra concert at YHS April 21, the spring choir concert May 2 and the end of year band concert May 9;
• YHS Principal Todd Dvoracek updated the board on the recent Mini-Makers Camp, which promoted jobs in manufacturing and the Week of Work in which some YHS students are working a few hours at Applied Engineering to get a feel for the manufacturing environment;
• The school board approved elementary, middle school and high school English Language Arts textbooks and materials as recommended by the respective curriculum committees;
• The school board also approved the Master Teacher Contract, certified teacher contracts and new teacher contracts for the coming school year.
