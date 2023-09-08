PIERRE — Families who may qualify for free or reduced-price meals in school year 2023-24 need to submit a free and reduced-price meal application. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for the program.
The South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) wants families to know about options available through the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs. These federally funded programs help to ensure that children from families whose income meets certain guidelines can be served at participating schools and agencies. A list of participating entities can be found on the DOE’s website at https://doe.sd.gov/cans/ under the “Documents” drop-down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.