ABERDEEN — Youth, entrepreneurship, cash and scholarships are the key ingredients in the BIG Idea Competition which is launching its 2020 competition this fall. High school students across South Dakota are invited to compete in this business idea competition where over $30,000 in cash and scholarships are awarded.
As in the past, students will be able to submit their business idea applications online until Oct. 31, 2020. The online application as well as various resources and examples can be accessed at the BIG Idea website: www.BIGIdeaSD.com. This year there will be three special category awards that will each offer an additional $500 cash prize and a $500 scholarship to Northern State University for the best idea in their categories. These categories include: Wellness, Agriculture Innovation, and Marketing Design.
Applications submitted by the Oct. 31, 2020, deadline will be reviewed and ranked by judges across the state. The eight (8) top scoring entries will be invited to the final competition and will make a presentation for the final judging component. The top three applications will receive cash awards of $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively. Remaining finalists will receive $100 each. College scholarships to Northern State University, Presentation College and SD School of Mines & Technology will be awarded as well. One winner will be chosen from among all the marketing design entries and be awarded $500 cash plus a $500 scholarship to Northern State University. One winner will be chosen for each of the special categories and recognized at the final competition.
The final competition and awards event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Northern State University in Aberdeen. The day will involve final presentations, business speakers and finalist elevator pitches prior to the awards presentation.
Since inception in 2007, the BIG Idea Competition has received over 2,600 entries involving over 3,700 students from 96 schools. The competition is open to any high school student in the state. The winning entry in 2019 was Korbin’s Steak Express, by Korbin Leddy of Milbank High School. A complete listing of the 2019 finalists can be found on the BIG Idea website along with a video of their elevator pitches.
Questions regarding the competition can be directed to Kelly Weaver of the Small Business Development Center at (605) 626-2565 or kelly@growsd.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.