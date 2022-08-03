South Dakota reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatality raised the state toll to 2,963.
For Clay County, it was the 23rd death so far during the pandemic and the first since June 22.
The state saw 1,574 new infections while active cases rose to 4,433, the highest level since Feb. 28.
Current hospitalizations climbed to 89 (+7). There were 55 new hospitalizations reported (-4).
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (6/-1 from last week) — Charles Mix County, +1; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +1; Yankton County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 23.4% (-0.5%); New tests processed: 8,454 (-743);
• New Area S.D. Cases (101) — Bon Homme County, +13; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +12; Douglas County, +7; Hutchinson County, +11; Turner County, +7; Union County, +11; Yankton County, +34;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (336/+13) — Bon Homme County, 26 (+7); Charles Mix County, 67 (-11); Clay County, 36 (-3); Douglas County, 20 (+6); Hutchinson County, 29 (+9); Turner County, 25 (-2); Union County, 34 (+2); Yankton County, 99 (+5);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All eight counties in the Yankton area rated at high community spread.
