SIOUX FALLS — Whether it’s gesturing, shouting, threatening ― or worse ― anger behind the wheel is becoming far too common on America’s roadways. Aggressive behaviors, ranging from speeding to acts of violence, pose a threat not only to other drivers but to passengers and pedestrians as well.

“Road rage is the term we use to describe extreme anger and aggression behind the wheel,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota. “Not only are these displays of hostility unsafe for those on and near the roadway, but a growing number of these incidents are turning deadly.”

