The Yankton Community Library and the Mead Cultural Education Center are sponsoring the eighth annual Historic Cemetery Walk on Wednesday, June 2.
This year’s tour will feature the following famous Yanktonites:
• P.J. Nyberg, the first John Deere dealer who later dealt in Studebaker wagons and other automobiles;
• Anna Ryder English, who was taken in and raised by the Ash family who opened the first hotel in the Dakota Territory;
• Dr. James Buchanan and Dr. Helen Buchanan, who came to Yankton practice homeopathic medicine;
• Barbara Gleich Vinatieri, who excelled in math and was presented with the Pioneer Citizen Award in 1961;
• and Commodore Sanford B. Coulson, who captained the boat ‘Far West’ which was part of the Coulson brothers-formed Coulson Packet Company.
Tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 17, at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street.
Tour times are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. Participants are asked to meet at the south entrance of the Yankton City Cemetery on Douglas Avenue on the night of the event. Those interested are encouraged to buy their tickets early, as spaces are limited.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
