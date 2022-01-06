Creighton Man Waives Preliminary Hearing In Infant Son’s Death

CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man charged in the death of his infant son has waived his preliminary hearing and will return to court later this month, authorities said.
Edward Davis faces charges in relation to the January 2021 death of four-month-old Ender Lee Davis. The father has been charges with one count of child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony, and one count of manslaughter, a Class 2A felony.
A Class 1B felony carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison, while a Class 2A felony carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Edward Davis appeared Thursday in Knox County Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing, according to Knox County Attorney John Thomas. Instead, Davis waived the hearing and was bound over to Knox County District Court.
The defendant will now appear Jan. 25 at the Knox County Courthouse in Center, Nebraska. He remains in the Knox County Jail on $500,000 bond at 10%, meaning he must post $50,000 for his bail.
Davis was arrested last month in Texas and transported by Knox County authorities back to Nebraska. Court documents contain an account of events surrounding Ender Davis’ death and the autopsy report for the infant.
In his report, Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan outlined the sequence of events from learning of an ambulance page to Davis’ residence at 708 Redick Avenue in reference to an unresponsive infant. When Duncan arrived, he observed EMTs treating an infant, identified as Ender Lee Davis.
Duncan noted his observations of blood in the room, his conversation with Edward Davis about the events and later receiving word from Avera Creighton Hospital asking that at least one of the parents come to the hospital. The doctor advised Davis and Duncan that the child had died and of the attempts taken to save the infant.
Duncan sought the location of the mother and informed her of the baby’s death. He also contacted Knox County Attorney John Thomas about the situation. Thomas said he would begin drawing up paperwork for an autopsy and transporting the infant’s body to Omaha.
The court records contain extensive autopsy results.
As a continuation of his involvement with the case, Duncan noted he attended Ender’s funeral Jan. 22, 2021, in Concord, Nebraska.
In addition Duncan received the Creighton Ambulance run report from the EMT captain on Jan. 28, 2021. On the same day, the police chief obtained the 911 recording of the call Edward Davis made to the Knox County Sheriff’s office.
Davis is represented by O’Neill, Nebraska, attorney Rodney Smith.
