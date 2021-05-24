Burbank Home Damaged In Fire

BURBANK — A house fire near Burbank caused limited damage to the structure, but the Red Cross was needed to assist those who lived there.
According to a press release issued Monday by the Vermillion Fire Department, firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 46897 Burbank Road in Burbank at 2:40 p.m. Saturday. The first arriving unit found smoke coming from the structure’s roof. Firefighters entered the attic space to determine the origin of the smoke, and 500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
After approximately 10 minutes of fire personnel’s arrival on scene, the fire was extinguished. Extended overhaul operations were conducted due to the location of the fire; however, damage was limited to a small portion of the roof and attic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but all persons had exited the home prior to the arrival of fire units. There were no civilian or first responder injuries during this incident. The Red Cross was contacted for assistance. The number of people impacted was not mentioned.
Responding to the incident were the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, Elk Point Fire Department and Ambulance, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay Union Electric.
