NIOBRARA, Neb. — Learn about geocaching at Niobrara State Park on July 8-9. Enjoy s’mores from 7-9 p.m. at the RV Campground while discovering more about geocaching from Gary and Liz Doerr.
At 9 a.m. July 9, the Doerrs will have more information on geocaching at an event at the Buffalo Cookout Pavilion.
Niobrara State Park has more than 90 caches for beginners to experienced geocachers.
