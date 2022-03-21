City of Yankton Building Permits for February 2022
RM Holdings, LLC, 202 W 2nd St, Commercial — Interior Remodel, $127,574.00
Richardson Development LLC, 204 Mulberry St, Commercial — New, $165,000
Marlin Lacroix, 2202 Burleigh St, Windows & Doors, $60,000.00
BogoMeal Properties LLC, 320 Douglas Ave, Commercial Addition, $15,000.00
City of Yankton, 900 Whiting Dr., Commercial Siding, $5000.00
Loann E. Fischer, 507 Green St., Windows, $3700.00
Sawyer Schmitz, 1105 Cedar St., Siding, $11,150.00
JBD Properties LLC, 3016 Piper St, Commercial — Door/Window Installation, $4800.00
Susan A Jacobs, 602 Augusta Circle, Single Family Home — Entry Deck Repair, $3000.00
Logan Hoilien, 408 E 14th St, Single Family Home — Basement Finish, $1500.00
Jason Lewedag, 2509 Colton Ave., Single Family Home – Basement Finish, $49,508.80
Stewart Carpet Center LLC, 1801 Broadway Ave., Single Family Home — Alteration Bath/Bedroom, $10,000.00
Groeneweg Construction, 417 Mulberry St., Commercial — Interior Demo, $10,000.00
Robert H. Nissen, 307 Pine St., Single Family Home — Deck Addition, $10,000.00
Welter Rentals LLC, 702 Capital St, Siding/Windows, $9,300.00
———
February 2022 Total Valuation — $485,532.80
February 2021 Total Valuation — $898834.00
2022 To Date Valuation — $1,601,343.80
2021 To Date Valuation — $1,025,567.00
