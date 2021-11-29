‘Hall Of Trees’ Set Up For Holidays At Mead

The Mead Cultural Education Center is hosting a merry display of more than 50 Christmas trees throughout December, with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus also on tap.
Aside from ushering in the holidays, Mead’s “Hall of Trees” is the fundraiser that allows the museum to offer school-aged children free admission in December, Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead, told the Press & Dakotan.
The trees are all donated and decorated by local organizations and businesses, she said.
“We’ve never seen 50 trees in here, so we were kind of curious to see if it really fills the space or not,” Nelson said. “Next year, we plan to aim for 85 trees and eventually 100 trees. It’s a great program. It’s a lot of fun. You get in the holiday spirit. You can’t avoid it.”
In addition to the current exhibits and the “Hall of Trees,” three new holiday exhibits are currently on display, including “Tonka Toys” by Micah James, “Snow Globes” by Janet McKenzie and “Vintage Quilts” by the Yankton County Historical Society.
The “Tonka Toys” exhibit includes a wide variety of older Tonka Toys as well as some newer ones, she said.
“We only have a couple of hundred of James’ 4,000-piece collection of Tonka Toys,” Nelson said.
McKenzie, also known as the “Cookie Lady,” has an extensive snow globe collection, she said.
“She just brought her Christmas snow globes,” Nelson said. “That filled two cases, easy.”
A few of the museum’s own vintage quilts comprise the quilt display.
“At Christmas, you want to snuggle up in a good quilt,” she said. “We wanted to highlight some of our favorite quilts from our collection.”
Also, an area has been set aside for photos, Nelson said.
“If you want to take some family photos there, you are more than welcome to do that surrounded by trees,” she said. “If you still need to take your Christmas picture or a family picture, feel free to come out and make that part of your trip to the Mead.”
Meanwhile, Santa and Mrs. Claus are set to be at Yankton’s Mead Museum from noon-5 p.m. on Dec. 11. Located at 82 Mickelson Dr., the Mead will offer free admittance for children under 18 in December.
Mrs. Claus and Santa will be at the museum so the children can meet them and hang out with them, Nelson said.
“Mrs. Claus will be reading ‘The Christmas Story’ for the children a few times that day,” she said. “This year, the kids should be able to sit on laps and enjoy Santa.”
Last year, though Santa was present, strict COVID protocols meant the children could wave but not interact with him, she noted.
Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no snacks, but there will be goody bags for the children and hot beverages for all visitors.
“We’ll have coffee and cocoa for you to enjoy while you enjoy our trees. Also, we have places to sit and talk,” Nelson said. “If you meet up with a friend during the holidays, consider meeting at the Mead because we’ve got areas all over where you can sit, enjoy and be part of the holiday spirit.”
