Former YST Police Chief Slated For October Trial
Metro Graphics

LAKE ANDES — A former Yankton Sioux Tribe (YST)police chief will stand trial this fall in federal court on 20 wire fraud and theft charges, including double-dipping on timecards.

Christopher Saunsoci, 42, will stand trial Oct. 10 at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls. If convicted on all counts, he could face a total prison sentence of 370 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.