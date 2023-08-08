Former YST Police Chief Slated For October Trial

LAKE ANDES — A former Yankton Sioux Tribe (YST)police chief will stand trial this fall in federal court on 20 wire fraud and theft charges, including double-dipping on timecards.
Christopher Saunsoci, 42, will stand trial Oct. 10 at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls. If convicted on all counts, he could face a total prison sentence of 370 years.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization. The alleged victims are the Yankton Sioux Tribe and the Tree of Life Ministries.
Saunsoci was scheduled for trial June 5, but the proceedings were moved to Aug. 8.
Now, U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier has granted the defense’s request for a 60-day continuance, as Saunsoci is seeking new legal counsel. Schreier revised her scheduling order, moving the trial to the Oct. 10 date.
The judge has now placed a Sept. 26 deadline for a plea agreement or for a petition to plead and a statement of factual basis.
Defense attorney Angel Runnels of Sioux Falls filed for the continuance, noting she and Saunsoci discussed the matter during a July 25 conference.
“This motion is made neither for purposes of undue delay nor other improper reason,” Runnels said.
The U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, didn’t object to the motion, according to court records.
Saunsoci has requested four continuances in the proceedings. He has waived his right to a speedy trial — which under the federal law, is within 70 days of the first appearance — to allow additional time for his defense.
While granting the scheduling change, Schreier has denied the defendant’s request to sever the charges and hold separate trials, according to court records.
Saunsoci sought to sever the two theft charges from each other and the two theft charges from the 18 counts of wire fraud.
The theft charges allege he double dipped on timecards and used tribal assets for personal use.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota alleges the defendant turned in timecards for the same 590 hours, receiving a total of $30,539.50 from the Tree of Life Ministries and the Yankton Sioux Tribe for those same hours.
The alleged double dipping came from his work with a grant to aid the community with flood recovery.
In the second theft count, Saunsoci is charged with fraudulent actions regarding his purchase and sale of a tribally-owned vehicle valued at $32,000, according to court records.
In the 18 wire fraud charges, Saunsoci allegedly transmitted funds from Commercial State Bank in Wagner to Fiserve in Des Moines, Iowa. All but one transmission was for $1,600, with the other wire for $1,525.39. The transfers totaled $28,725.39.
For each count of wire fraud, the maximum penalty upon conviction is 20 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Restitution Fund.
For the two theft counts, the maximum penalty upon conviction for each count is five years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Restitution may also be ordered as part of sentencing.
THE DIFFERING SIDES
In court documents, the defense and prosecution outlined their different interpretations of federal criminal law dealing with severed charges and holding separate trials.
The law says charges — whether felonies, misdemeanors or both — may be joined if “both are of the same or similar character, or are based on the same act or transaction, or are connected with or constitute parts of the common scheme or plan.”
• The first theft charge, involving a tribal vehicle, allegedly occurred between Feb. 10, 2022, and May 16, 2022.
• The second theft charge, involving a tribal credit card, allegedly occurred between Dec. 31, 2021, and March 16, 2022.
• The 18 wire fraud charges, involving the double-dipping on timecards, allegedly occurred between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 17, 2021.
In Saunsoci’s motion, he argued that Counts 1, 2 and 3-20 were improperly joined in the same indictment.
The defense contends the cases should be separated because the alleged offenses involved different charges and offenses, and the alleged actions occurred at different times and locations.
In its argument, the government contends the 20 charges are properly joined because they involve the same victims and similar offenses and time frames.
THE JUDGE RULES
In handing down her decision, Schreier outlined her reasons for denying Saunsoci’s motion for severing the charges. She noted the current charges and victims are related, and Saunsoci failed to prove he would suffer prejudice or he would harm his defense with one trial on all charges.
Saunsoci argues that Counts 1 and 2 are improperly joined because “the facts alleged are extremely different” because Count 1 concerns a vehicle and Count 2 lists various assets and because “there is nothing on the face of the indictment to support a common scheme between” Counts 1 and 2.
However, Schreier ruled a common scheme is only one way to join multiple charges. A joinder is also proper where the offenses are of the “same or similar character.”
In this instance, both cases involve theft from an Indian tribal organization, the judge ruled.
In addition, the time periods of the alleged offenses overlap, occurring within a “relatively short period of time.”
“This overlapping time period and a victim common to both counts means that ‘the evidence as to each count overlaps,’” she said, ruling the two theft counts are properly joined.
Saunsoci also argues that the two theft counts should not be joined with the wire fraud counts because those counts are “separate offenses involving different witnesses, dates, documents and facts.”
Schreier disagreed in her ruling against separating the charges.
“Although Counts 3 through 20 allege violations of a different statute than Counts 1 and 2, all counts in the indictment allege that Saunsoci wrongfully obtained the money or property of another,” the judge said in her ruling.
In addition, she noted the close time periods of the alleged wire frauds.
“Because the Yankton Sioux Tribe is a named victim common to all 20 counts and because Saunsoci was employed by the Yankton Sioux Tribe during each of the alleged offenses, ‘the evidence as to each count overlaps.’”
Thus, joining the theft and wire fraud charges is proper, she concluded.
Schreier also addressed whether the combined charges and single trial would prove prejudicial against the defendant.
She cited legal precedents regarding an appreciable chance for an acquittal in a severed trial, the admissibility of evidence of one crime in the trial of another crime.
Prejudice may occur when a defendant wishes to testify as to some but not all counts, Schreier said.
However, she noted a precedent case stated “no need for a severance exists until the defendant makes a convincing showing that he has both important testimony to give concerning one count and strong need to refrain from testifying on the other.”
Saunsoci has not demonstrated that he will be prejudiced by trying all counts in a single trial, Schreier concluded.
“For the foregoing reasons, it is ordered that the defendant’s motion is denied, and the counts will not be severed for trial,” the judge ruled.
Saunsoci no longer works for the Yankton Sioux Tribe Police Department, according to a tribal official.
Saunsoci remains free on bond until his trial.
