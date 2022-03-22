LENNOX — A 59-year-old woman from Marion has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of Lennox.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Toyota Camry was eastbound on 275th Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign and collided in the intersection with a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was southbound on 466th Avenue at 5:41 a.m. Saturday. Both vehicles went off the roadway into a field.
Nicoli Wrage, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jordan Javers of Sioux Falls, the 32-year-old driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
