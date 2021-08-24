WAYNE, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals will be in session on the campus of Wayne State College on Sept. 16. The Court of Appeals will divide into its customary two panels with three judges each, to hold arguments at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. in the Student Center on the Wayne State campus.
The Court of Appeals will hear several cases during the morning and afternoon sessions, followed by an open question and answer session with the judges. Students will be given detailed case descriptions of each case in order to help them follow the legal arguments.
Wayne State College students, along with government classes from area high schools, are invited to attend. Reporters, including student journalists, are encouraged to attend.
To make arrangements for students to observe Court of Appeals oral arguments on Sept. 16 at the 9:30 a.m. or the 1:30 p.m. session, email: mary@nebarfnd.org or call the Nebraska State Bar Foundation: 402-475-1042.
For information on audio recording of oral argument sessions at Wayne State, or about the Court of Appeals traveling oral arguments, email Janet Bancroft, public information officer of the courts, at janet.bancroft@nebraska.gov.
Information regarding the Court of Appeals may be found at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/.
