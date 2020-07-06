South Central Child Development Head Start applied for and received funding for summer school due to COVID-19. The purpose of the summer program is to focus on children that are transitioning to kindergarten and have missed preschool since March.
“In an attempt to promote school readiness,” Julie Nohr, area manager, said, “our program will provide a three-week summer school session that will consist of daily routine, medical support, nutrition, and transition services, in an environment that supports children’s transition to kindergarten.”
Head Start is a federally funded program where 10% of enrollment is available to children with disabilities. The other ninety percent meet federal poverty guidelines.
Part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) helps prepare low-income children for kindergarten.
“We know that investing in programs that use a whole family approach to learning and development can be pivotal to the success of children and families,” says Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson.
The funding will support the growth and development of children and families by creating a positive environment for them during this public health crisis. With this additional funding, ACF continues to support services that strengthen and support families, individuals, youth, and children to achieve their fullest potential during a public health crisis.
Because of COVID-19, children missed a couple of months of school making transitioning to kindergarten this fall a little tougher. To help them, Yankton Head Start is conducting summer school from July 13 through July 30.
“Since our school year was very different at the end and the children missed out on that in-person contact with the teacher, the summer school will give them the opportunity to ensure they are ready for what comes next, especially for those who will be transitioning to kindergarten. I am excited to be in the classroom with the kids. I have missed them. We didn’t get our end of the year farewell as we normally do,” says Denise Olsen, Head Start Teacher.
“Summer school is important because these kids missed out on a lot of school. Some of them have been having a hard time as they have already been out of that setting for almost as long as a usual summer. It will help refresh the skills they need for kindergarten, strengthen bonds of classmates, and give them the structure of a classroom setting they missed out on,” says Rebecca Reece, Family Services Coordinator.
Yankton’s Early Childhood Learning & Knowledge Center (ECLKC) will follow CDC guidelines to ensure children and staff is safe.
Yankton Head Start has served hundreds of children over many years and is taking applications for next year. To see if your child qualifies for the program contact the Head Start Center at 665-8254 or Rebecca at 605-857-5009.
For more information, go to SCCD Head Start on Facebook.
