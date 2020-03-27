The latest coronavirus test results in South Dakota have revealed a case in Union County.
That affected person is among 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Dakota as of Friday, according to South Dakota Department of Health.
That brings the state’s total to 58 confirmed cases, a number that does not take into account the state’s 20 pending tests or those with symptoms who are not being tested.
Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday the number of confirmed cases puts South Dakota “in a good spot.
“We have negative cases that have reported back of 2,387,” she said during a Friday press conference, adding that additional counties have been added to the community spread list and can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/Coronavirus.aspx. “Frankly, we’re really encouraged by our numbers.”
Commercial labs working along with the state lab in South Dakota, Noem said, have allowed South Dakota to process more tests.
“It’s giving us better data and facts so that we can continue to build out strategies that will help protect people and families across the state,” she said.
“We do know that (health care) providers are using outside labs,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam Rysdom. “The turnaround time for those labs does vary. We’ve heard up to five to seven days. The state public health lab is doing testing for high-priority groups. If there are specimens submitted for people who are not in a high-priority group, those specimens have been returned to the requesting lab for processing, so there could be specimens in that situation.”
Tests that go through the state public health lab, Noem said, “are turned around in 24 hours and then by noon every day those results are uploaded onto the COVID.sd.gov website.”
South Dakota has not yet reached its peak infection rate of COVID-19 — Noem believes that will occur in late May or early June — and the state is working with health care providers and hospitals to prepare for that peak “and that we will have the beds available, the equipment available and the staff available to make sure that we’re serving those people who will need health care,” she said.
“We’re continually reworking our models,” the governor added. “We’re taking the information we’re gathering from across the country, across the world and also surrounding states, applying our demographics to it, applying our vulnerable population to it and how dispersed we are from county to county to it as well to make sure it is reliable information for making our decisions going forward.”
The South Dakota Legislature will conduct its final day of the legislative session electronically on Monday, March 30, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“Veto day will happen next week; we’re having it on schedule and the Legislative Research Council is planning on conducing it remotely,” Noem said.
The Legislature will consider bills vetoed by the governor that day and both houses will convene at 11 a.m. Monday.
According to the Legislative Research Council, legislators will participate remotely from their residences via electronic conference. South Dakota Public Broadcasting will provide livestream coverage of the session online, making the process open to the public electronically, but not physically. The electronic feed can be accessed through the Legislative Research Council website or sd.net.
“There will be some legislators who will travel to Pierre and there are many who will stay home,” the governor said. Lawmakers who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home. Lawmakers who choose to travel to Pierre will undergo a health screening before they may enter the state capitol.
“We are asking them to come (to Pierre) to make budget decisions and to make sure that they are dealing with emergency bills that I and my team have put together that will allow us to have a better response to the virus and the state going forward,” she said. “Every single one of the bills that we are bringing has an emergency clause on it. That means that as soon as they do pass them and I sign them into law, they will be enacted.”
State laws approved at the end of each legislative session usually don’t take effect until July.
“That is not going to be true for these bills,” Noem said. “Because they have an emergency clause on them, they will immediately be put into place and in statute as soon as I sign them.”
The emergency bills also will be temporary and will contain sunset clauses.
“This the right decision that I have made because we are doing this remotely and legislators are voting using technology … it’s important that these aren’t permanent statutes,” the governor said. “They are temporary to allow us to respond to the virus and then they will go away.”
COVID-19’s negative effect on the national and state economies will make it necessary to rework South Dakota’s budget in a special session later this year.
“The impact to our state’s budget is significant. I’m telling the legislators that I will sign bills that we did for the budget and sign them into law, but we’re not going to spend that money,” Noem said. “We’re probably going to come back in June and have a special session and make changes that are very significant to our state budget.”
She said she is choosing not to spend the dollars that are allocated in the bills she has or soon will be signing relating to the budget.
“I will hold them (the dollars) knowing that in June, we will have a better picture of where we’re at when it comes to resources in the state; to continue to fight the virus and make sure that we’re doing due diligence in taking care of people and governing over people of this state,” Noem said.
She noted that the U.S. House has just passed legislation “that should help us respond and take care of folks that we find ourselves in. We’re still looking at the details of that. There is some language and interpretation and guidance and feedback that we will have to give the (Trump) administration in order for South Dakota to access some of that money.
“There are dollars that will flow into caregivers here in South Dakota that will be incredibly important in the future,” Noem said. “(T)here are still some hoops to jump through to make sure we can utilize all of the resources that are available to South Dakota and we get that done.”
