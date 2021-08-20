100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 21, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 21, 1946
• Navigation on the Missouri River above Sioux City is definitely in the picture, Yankton men who attended a river traffic meeting in Sioux City yesterday were assured, and plans of engineers for dams in the stream include the installation of “sills” to prepare for that eventuality.
• Two additional big attractions for Midwest Farmer Days in Yankton are the Wonder Shows of America, a 40-car railroad show with 23 major attractions of free acts, rides, sideshows and concessions which will be set up on downtown streets throughout the celebration, and the “All American Thrill Drivers,” who will present their show at Riverside baseball park.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 21, 1971
• An attendance of about 180 from rural communities from throughout the region attended to see new Charles Mix County irrigation and city water projects. The two projects, the new Lake Andes water supply and the Platte Creek Irrigation Association project, both part of the Randall Resource Conservation and Development Project, use water from the Fort Randall Dam reservoir.
• Gayville’s 1971 Hay Days Queen is Kim Roozen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Merance Roozen of Gayville.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 21, 1996
• Carbon monoxide has been getting a lot of bad press lately, but it was carbon dioxide that caused problems Tuesday at a Yankton restaurant. The Yankton Fire Department was called to Taco John’s at approximately 10:20 a.m. After making three or four descents into the basement, the entry team found the cause of the leak ‑ the carbon dioxide tank used to run the soda machine malfunctioned.
• Yankton Middle School Principal Wayne Kindle is chief engineer of a new phase in construction at the middle school. He is helping design a new program to help students bridge the gap between theories and practical experience-between secondary education and work experience. Technical education will expose students to concepts in current technology, teaching problem solving and critical thinking skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.