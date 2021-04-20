The South Dakota School Superintendent Association (SDSSA) Executive Board has announced its 2021 Superintendent Awards.
The 2021 Community Leader of the Year Award recipient is Brian Field. He has served as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent for 34 years. Brian has been the superintendent in Beresford for the past 14 years. As Superintendent of Schools, Field has been a champion for the Beresford School District and the greater community. Brian developed and led the district through a 10 year strategic plan supported by uncontested opt outs. Mr. Field provides a model for other districts to follow in his development of the Watchdog Education Foundation, Hall of Fame, and Alumni Association. Field has not only made an impact in Beresford but also across the state with his servant leadership.
Also receiving awards:
• The 2021 Superintendent of the Year is Becky Guffin of the Aberdeen School District.
• The 2021 Distinguished Service Award recipients are Roger Degroot and Joel Price. Dr. Degroot retired in 2015 after serving 40 years in education the last 8 as the superintendent of the Brookings School District. Dr. Price retired in 2019 after serving 33 years in education the last 17 as the superintendent of the Faulkton Area School District and Stanley County School District.
The 2021 Innovator of the Year Award recipient is Steven Willard. Dr. Willard has served as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent for 42 years. Steve has been the superintendent in Belle Fourche for the past 12 years.
The 2021 Rookie of the Year is Kimberly Kludt of the Deubrook Area School District.
These indivudals will be honored at the annual Superintendent Conference held in July 2021.
