Girl’s Artistic Talent Blossoms With Award

If you ask Sienna Wieman where her love of art comes from, she’ll have an easy answer for you.
“I guess you could say it comes from the heart,” said Wieman, a fifth grader at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Yankton.
From that passion comes an idea. From that idea comes the creativity. From that creativity comes a sketch filled with vibrant colors and eventually a finished product.
One of Wieman’s recent drawings also happened to earn her yet another prestigious statewide award.
She was selected last week as the winner of the 2020 South Dakota Arbor Day Poster Contest, under the theme of “Trees are terrific … in cities and towns!” Wieman’s poster was chosen out of 567 entries from fifth graders across the state.
“It feels really rewarding to have my drawing noticed,” Wieman said.
The Arbor Day recognition marks the second time this year that Wieman has won an art contest. In March, she won her category in the 2020 International Aviation Art Contest, conducted through the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
Encouraged by her grandparents to enter the Arbor Day contest, Wieman designed a poster that features houses, a church, a school, a park with a fountain and benches, and a city skyline — along with plenty of trees.
“I looked at the topic and thought about how I could blend a city with a town and include a lot of trees in the landscape,” she said.
What was her favorite part of creating the poster?
“I love being able to sketch and draw my ideas,” Wieman said. “The drawing part is always my favorite.”
No matter the subject matter in school, Wieman’s artistic ingenuity tends to make an appearance, according to her teacher at Sacred Heart.
“Sienna’s artistic abilities are evident in her art and school projects,” said fifth grade teacher Barb Geigle. “Her own creativity shines through in her designs and use of colors and media she incorporates.
“I expect her to excel in any career that utilizes her artistic skills.”
Those skills that Sienna displays in the classroom are also evident at home, according to her parents.
“She’s got an incredible talent for art, and uses it all the time,” father Brian said.
When she is afforded freedom with her projects, Siena has tended to thrive and has embraced the idea of bringing her ideas to life, according to her mother Stephanie.
“There have been many times where she will bring completed work to me and I will say, ‘Wow, that’s even better than I imagined!’” Stephanie said. “This was another one of those times.”
When Sienna won the Arbor Day contest, she became the second member of her family to do so: Her aunt Katie won the 2003 Arbor Day poster contest under the theme “Trees are Terrific from Acorn to Oak.”
For winning the contest, Sienna will receive a $125 cash prize and a certificate of achievement, and her poster will be featured on a statewide promotional flyer.
What does she plan to do with her prize money?
“I’ll probably spend it on something for my birthday,” said Sienna, who will celebrate her birthday on May 15.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.