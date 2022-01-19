Cases Disposed:
Jan. 1-7, 2022
Tyler Charles Conklin, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Racing on highway; $282.50; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Eric Blair Larsen, Viborg; Seat belt violation; $25.
Laura Leigh Rosenbaum-Neilson, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Leopoldo Morarobles, 43454 310th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Bobby Joe Barefield, Romance, Ark.; Overweight on axle; $208.50
Chad Steven Moseman, Lawton, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Wilbur M. Selzler, 509 Sawgrass St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $297.15; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Shane A. Baumgartner, Grand Island, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Skylor John Lewis, 305 Linn, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Stephanie Marie Becker, 904 E. 13th St. #11, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended execution of sentence; $721.50; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Two years probation; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ruperto V. Aguirre, Sioux Falls; Possession Controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $116.50; Jail sentence of 46 days with 6 days credit; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Lazaro Jose Cepero-Riveron, 131 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Esteban Falcon-Torres, 1228 Pasque Circle, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $232.50.
Ashley Rose Stands and Looks Back, Spring Lake, N.C.; Seat belt violation; $25.
David Lee Winckler, Avon; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lucinda Grohs, Scotland; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Marcus Jno-Finn, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Stephen A. Seltz, 905 Douglas Ave., Apt. 6, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissal-reduction; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Matthew Monarrez, 500 Park Street #30, Yankton; Violation of restraining order; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 6 months suspended and 160 days credit; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation of restraining order; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravation assault-choking; Dismissal-reduction; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Ian Tylar Huether-Bahm, 100 Juniper St., Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Joseph Roy Johnson, 1008 Picotte St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed-not timely filed; No driver’s license; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Wayne Matthew White, 141 Par Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kyle David Collins, 500 Park St. #16, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 55 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Timothy K. Jenkins, 415 W. 15th, Lot 15, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Phillip D. Stahl, 210 James Place, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 360 days with 330 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
Cody Mark Christensen, Luverne, Minn.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
James Joseph Orr, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Scott Joseph Hanson, Elk Point; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Gloria Cantu, 906 E. 13th St. #17, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $187.02; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Paul Edward Corson III, Vermillion; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Dominique J. Rickard, Plainview, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Carrie Elizabeth McMillin, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Nicholas James O’Conor, Watertown; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Therese Ann Lammers, 1200 W. 30th St. #102, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Daniel Pacheco, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 40, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume or possess tobacco under 21; $29 fine; $29 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $232.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $350; Driving under influence-1st offense; $600.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influene-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Camden Lambertz, 101 W. 25th St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; $544.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Recharged by complaint; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less.
Theresa Marie Hanson, 1210 Broadway #18, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $142.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $521.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
William J. Jensen, 518 Spruce, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Brian Lynn Dangel, Hurley; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Melissa Reza, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 212, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Dawn Marie Henseler, 30920 434th Ave., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Brian Kleinschmit, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Bradley William Wahlert, Kingman, Ariz.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Scott Brian Engel, Chanhassen, Minn.; Trespass to hunt, non-resident (knowing); $578.50; License revoked for one year.
Jeffrey Eugene Polk, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Lindsey Patricia Pibal, 810 Mulberry St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
