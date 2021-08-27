Driver Sought After High-Speed Chase Captured

Nathan Murphree, a Yankton man who led police on a high-speed chase through Yankton and Cedar counties Tuesday, was arrested Thursday night at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) by Yankton County deputies at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to the Yankton County Sheriff’s office.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and has not released a statement at this time.
Murphree fled on foot wearing only shorts after deputies deployed a stop strip ending the vehicle pursuit that began at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The unidentified female passenger was arrested at the scene and detained due to a parole hold. She is currently awaiting official transport back to South Dakota.
Authorities alerted residents that the 34-year-old Murphree, who has a long criminal history, was at large and that a search continued.
Murphree was found a few miles from where he initially fled law enforcement in Cedar County wandering near some private cabins, according to Yankton County authorities. Murphree reportedly required medical attention from being exposed to the elements and arresting officers summoned an ambulance to the scene.
Murphree was transported by ambulance to Yankton where he was treated at ASHH before being arrested and placed in custody.
Murphree, who had four different warrants out for his arrest dating back to May, remains in the Yankton County Jail at this time on several charges as well as a parole hold.
According to police documents, he is charged with driving with a suspended license, eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and of being a habitual offender.
