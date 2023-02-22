South Dakota recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Clay County and one in Yankton County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,175.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow. Winds will increase late. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow. Winds will increase late. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 5:53 pm
South Dakota recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Clay County and one in Yankton County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,175.
For Clay County, the two new COVID deaths raised its toll to 28. They were the first deaths reported since Nov. 23.
Yankton County’s fatality was its 64th overall and third this month.
The DOH reported 997 new infections (+13 from last week), while current hospitalizations stood at 75 (+2). There were 40 new hospitalizations reported.
New cases in area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Charles Mix County, +59; Clay County, +12; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +7; Turner County, +31; Union County, +9; and Yankton County, +39.
New area hospitalizations were posted in Clay (+2) and Union (+1) counties.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.