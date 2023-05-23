PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Archaeology & Historic Preservation Month in South Dakota.
This “celebration acquaints the public with the disciplines of archaeology and historic preservation and strengthens the enduring bond between the past and the present,” Gov. Noem said in the proclamation.
Historic Preservation Month has been celebrated in South Dakota since it was established at the national level in 1973. The state added archaeology in 2005 to recognize it as a partner in historic preservation.
“South Dakota’s cultural heritage is rich and diverse as represented by thousands of archaeological and historical sites, historic buildings, and landscapes that have been discovered and recorded throughout the state,” said Ted Spencer, South Dakota’s Historic Preservation Officer. “Public appreciation and understanding are the foundation of preserving South Dakota’s past for future generations.”
The theme of this year’s observance is “History Makers.” Activities across South Dakota are listed on the State Historical Society’s online calendar of events at history.sd.gov. This calendar highlights educational programs in the areas of archaeology, preservation, and history across the state throughout the year.
For more information on this annual celebration or other historic preservation programs, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at 605-773-3458 or via e-mail at shpo@state.sd.us.
