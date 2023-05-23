PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Archaeology & Historic Preservation Month in South Dakota.

This “celebration acquaints the public with the disciplines of archaeology and historic preservation and strengthens the enduring bond between the past and the present,” Gov. Noem said in the proclamation.

