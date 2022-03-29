State, County Candidates File

For most of this year’s South Dakota legislative and county candidates, one hurdle has already been cleared.
Tuesday (March 29) marked the filing deadline for primary election candidates, while April 26 marks the deadline for independent candidates.
A late flurry of candidate filings has created a number of races, both for the primary and general elections. In other areas, only lone candidates have tossed their hats into the ring.
Depending on postal markings, some primary candidates could still be certified by the South Dakota secretary of state’s office.
Redistricting has created new legislative district boundaries, throwing some incumbents against each other or placing candidates into new districts.
District 18, which formerly consisted of only Yankton County, now includes a portion of northwest Clay County.
The State Senate field so far includes Republican Jean Hunhoff of Yankton and Democrat Fred Bender of Yankton. For the State House, candidates so far are Republicans Mike Stevens of Yankton and Julie Auch of Lesterville and Democrats Ryan Cwach and Jay Williams, both of Yankton.
One state senator and two state representatives are elected from each district.
In Yankton County, the field for county offices includes the following: Auditor: Republicans Patty Hojem and Laura Kotalik, both of Yankton; Sheriff: Republicans Michael Rothschadl and Preston Crissey, both of Yankton; Register of Deeds: Republican Brian Hunhoff of Yankton; County Commission (At-Large): Republicans Bruce Jensen, Christopher Barkl, Duane “Butch” Becker, John Marquardt and Ryan Heine of Yankton and Dan Klimisch of Utica.
The following is a roundup of the rest of southeast South Dakota.
LEGISLATURE
• DISTRICT 16 — State Senate: Republicans Jim Bolin of Canton and Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley and Democrat Donn Larson of Hudson; State House: Republicans Kevin Jensen and Karla Lems of Canton and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville and Democrat Matt Ness of Canton
• DISTRICT 17 — State Senate: Republican Sydney Davis of Burbank; State House: Republicans Chris Kassin of Vermillion and Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Democrats Paige Schroeder and Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder, both of Vermillion
• DISTRICT 19 — State Senate: Republican Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland and Democrat Daniel Brandt of Avon; State House: Republicans Caleb Finck of Tripp, Drew Peterson of Salem, Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria, Michael Boyle of Parkston and Roger Hofer of Bridgewater
• DISTRICT 21 — State Senate: Republican Erin Tobin of Winner; State House: Marty Overweg of Corsica and Rocky Blare of Ideal
COUNTY RACES
• BON HOMME — Auditor: Republican Tamara Brunken of Springfield; Sheriff: Republican Mark Maggs of Springfield; Register of Deeds: Independent Sandra Frasier-Shaffer of Tyndall; County Commission: District 1, Republican Mary Jo Bauder and Democrat Dennis Hovorka, both of Tyndall; District 3, Republican Duane Bachmann of Tyndall; District 5: Brett Romkema of Springfield and Ole T. Olson Jr. of Avon
• CHARLES MIX — Auditor: Republican Jason Gant of Geddes; Treasurer: Republican Michelle Wentland of Lake Andes; Sheriff: Republican Randy Thaler of Lake Andes; Register of Deeds: Republican Julie Slaba-Pavel of Geddes
• CLAY — Auditor: Democrat Carri Crum of Vermillion; Sheriff: Republican Andy Howe of Wakonda; Register of Deeds: Democrat Lisa Terwilliger of Vermillion; County Commission (At-Large): Democrats Constance Moore Nelsen, Geoffrey Gray-Lobe and Mike Manning, all of Vermillion, and Republicans David Thiesse, Glenn Pulse and James Bohnsack, all of Vermillion
• DOUGLAS — Auditor: Republican Phyllis Barker of Armour; Sheriff: Republicans Chris Reitsma-Lau of Kimball; Dustin Palmquist of Harrison and Shane Niewenhuis of Corsica; Register of Deeds: Republican Kim Huebner of Armour; County Commissioner: District 1, Republican Marlin Maas of Corsica; District 3, Lori Sparks of Armour; District 5, Republican Daniel Koedam of Corsica
• HUTCHINSON — Auditor: Republican Diane Murtha of Kaylor; Sheriff: Republicans Maurice Waltner and Barron Nankivel, both of Freeman; Register of Deeds: Republican Julie Herrboldt of Menno; County Commission: District 1, Republican Curt Ulmer of Menno; District 3, Republican Michael Wolf of Parkston; and District 5, Republican Larry Mehlhaff of Kaylor
• TURNER — Auditor: Republican Misty Dahl of Parker; Sheriff: Republican Steven Luke of Parker; Register of Deeds: Democrat Amanda Rand of Parker; County Commissioner: District 1, Republican Jared Hybertson of Centerville; District 3, Republican Mark Kaufman of Marion; District 5, Republican Tony Ciampa of Hurley
• UNION — Auditor: Democrat Jackie Sieverding of Jefferson; Sheriff: Republican Dan Limoges of Elk Point; Register of Deeds: Republican Katie Winquist of Alcester; County Commission: District 1, Republican Thomas Kimmel of Dakota Dunes; District 3, Republican Richard Headid of McCook Lake; District 5, Republican Milton Ustad of Beresford
