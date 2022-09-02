Local Church To Raise More Funds For Ukrainian Churches

A local church is looking to continue an ongoing mission to help out its sister churches in Ukraine.
Pastor Errin Mulberry of the Calvary Baptist Church sat down with the Press & Dakotan to discuss how the situation has evolved for churches in Chernomorsk, Big Valley and Ovidiopol in the six months since the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine began, efforts to help those in need and how the local community can still step up.
Six Months
According to Mulberry, direct fighting hasn’t reached the areas where the churches are located, but it’s starting to creep closer.
“They are in the Odessa region, which is a key area because of its port,” he said. “It’s a very large port, and Russia would love to occupy that port. They’ve been slowly coming closer and closer to them trying to get that.”
He said this has led to a huge wave of refugees passing through the area where the churches are located.
“It’s also been a place where many, many refugees have fled to because it’s an area where they can get out of the Ukraine and head to countries like Moldova and places like that,” he said. “Right now, it’s a very transient area. The churches’ population has grown some, but it’s changed over numerous times because of that reason.”
Mulberry said that most of the original members of these churches are no longer in the area.
In a letter, sent by the pastors of the sister churches, received by Calvary last month, it was expressed that the situation remains dangerous in the region.
“It has passed almost six months since February 24,” the letter reads. “It is not easy to say, but many people are trying to adjust to the new reality. Of course, threats of Russia concerning one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants don’t let people relax. We are in prayer for this and hope God will protect us from the disaster. Odessa region is experiencing some air alerts, but it is one of the safest regions today in comparison to its neighboring regions, for example, like Kherson and Nikolaev. There is severe fighting there.”
The letter goes on to say that the churches continue to fulfil their mission to those who need it.
“Ukraine today it is a place where hundreds of young people are dying every day. And it is the place where people get His care and love and where they can learn about Jesus. According to the research, there are about 54,000 refugees in Odessa region. It is the region with the biggest number of refugees. Thanks to your financial help, we can continue helping people in need. Most of them are from Nikolaev, Kherson and Donetsk regions.”
Offering Help
Mulberry said that Calvary Baptist has been doing all it can to help, and that help has come in a few forms.
“We try to keep it in the forefront of our church on a regular basis to remember to continue to pray for the people in Ukraine, to pray for our three sister churches over there and to make sure that we don’t let our common, everyday American life let us forget about that.”
The church also raised a little over $15,000 earlier this year and has been sending that throughout the past six months.
“We took that very large offering in the spring and we sent that over in increments,” Mulberry said.
He said that the increments were meant to help spread the aid out over time, as well as avoid a situation where someone would become a target for thieves.
“We tried to make sure that we were very intelligent in how we sent those funds,” he said.
Mulberry said that the financial contributions have made a world of difference.
“Most of the people there don’t have jobs,” he said. “Getting food is very difficult without some kind of aid.”
He added that many people are also continuing to reach out to people in Ukraine with timely messages.
“We also have quite a few people who love the people over there and have been to the Ukraine,” he said. “They are constantly communicating with them with encouragement notes and sending letters of encouragement to keep their spirits up in very, very difficult times and circumstances.”
The Press & Dakotan also spoke with Mulberry in March, early in the invasion crisis, about the three churches. He said that this coverage has led to a lot of community response beyond the Calvary Baptist Church.
“Because of the story we ran, we had quite a few people from outside of our church ask how they can give,” he said. “We have online giving for our church, so we set up an actual fund for the Ukraine and our sister churches that people could give to.”
Continuing Support
As the invasion has largely evolved into stagnant fighting, it hasn’t garnered some of the headlines that it once did.
Still, Mulberry said that Calvary Baptist is priming itself for another round of aid to its sister churches.
“We’re bringing it back to the forefront Sept. 11,” he said. “We’ve been telling our church for about a month now that we’re going to take another offering because the funds that we raised have been depleted now. We want to raise more and be able to help them and continue to help them.”
He said that any money raised will go straight to where it's needed most.
“If they give through our online giving, I can promise them every dime that’s attached to go to the Ukraine will go to the Ukraine,” he said. “We’re not taking any fees.”
Mulberry said that there’s more that people can do than just give money.
“Please pray,” he said. “There’s a real danger. It’s hard to go to bed every night for six months with the thought that, at any moment, a missile or a bomb could drop on or near you.”
———
To donate, visit http://cbchurch.com/give and, under Make a Donation, select “Give to Ukraine Relief.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.