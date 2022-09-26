The FFA motto all FFA members learn includes the words,” Living to Serve,” making service a core value taught to South Dakota’s over 10,000 high school agriculture education students through their FFA participation. With state educational budgets becoming tighter all the time, FFA chapters are forced to choose which worthwhile activities they can still participate in. Sometimes that means service projects do not happen.
The South Dakota FFA Foundation recognizes the value of local chapter service-learning projects and seeks to enable agriculture education programs to focus on student and community development. As a result, the SD FFA Foundation provides up to $500/chapter for service projects in their local communities.
