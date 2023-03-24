PIERRE — In a cooperative effort with the South Dakota Board of Regents and the South Dakota Department of Education, South Dakota’s rising 7th and 8th grade students will have an opportunity to participate in free, five-day career exploration camps this summer. 2023 is the second year South Dakota’s Career Exploration Camps will be offered, with greater capacity for students.

Hosted on South Dakota college campuses, these camps will expose students to various career paths through fun, engaging and hands-on learning. Throughout the week, campers will spend time on university and technical college campuses and visit area businesses to see careers in action. By the end of camp, students will have a better understanding of themselves, their career interests and how their education prepares them for professions.

