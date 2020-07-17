• A report was received at 3:23 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on Kennedy Dr.
• A report was received at 9:27 p.m. Thursday of theft on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 10:55 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 3:23 a.m. Friday of the theft of a bottle of alcohol on Park St.
• A report was received at 4:51 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 12:03 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on James Place.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:21 p.m. Thursday of vandalism in the Yankton area.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:17 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a license plate in the Yankton area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.