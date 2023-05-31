Ten University of South Dakota health professions students are being recognized this spring as Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Scholars for their completion of a national honors program sponsored by the Northeast SD and Southeast SD AHECs.

As part of the South Dakota AHEC Scholars Rural Health Leadership Program, students have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and experience in providing care in rural and underserved communities. The program emphasizes an interdisciplinary team-based approach to address health disparities and requires students to complete 160 hours of study outside of their classroom work.

