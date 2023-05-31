Ten University of South Dakota health professions students are being recognized this spring as Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Scholars for their completion of a national honors program sponsored by the Northeast SD and Southeast SD AHECs.
As part of the South Dakota AHEC Scholars Rural Health Leadership Program, students have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and experience in providing care in rural and underserved communities. The program emphasizes an interdisciplinary team-based approach to address health disparities and requires students to complete 160 hours of study outside of their classroom work.
Over two years, students learn what it means to be a leader in their field and community. Students attend professional conferences, conduct research, and become part of rural and underserved communities in South Dakota through community-health projects and clinical experiences.
“One of the reasons I pursued a career in medicine was to serve the underserved,” said San Chandra, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine (USD SSOM) student and recent AHEC Scholar recipient. “The things I learned [through the AHEC Scholars program] were always on the back of my mind whenever I saw patients from rural communities during my clinical years at the hospitals in Sioux Falls. I believe it made it easier for me to empathize with patients and the experience offered me a broader perspective on concepts such as food deserts.”
Other AHEC Scholars recipients from USD SSOM include Zachary Fleming, Brandon Hanten, Mason Jones, and James Pischke. USD Occupational Therapy students being recognized are Christina Geistfeld, Ashley Joseph, Elizabeth Klocke, Brooklyn Osborne, and Melissa Tweet.
The South Dakota Area Health Education Centers (SD AHEC) is comprised of three centers Northeast SD AHEC (Aberdeen), Southeast SD AHEC (Yankton), and West River SD AHEC (Rapid City) working to increase and retain the healthcare workforce in South Dakota with the guiding mission to connect students to careers, professionals to communities, and communities to better health. SD AHEC supports workforce development in South Dakota through programming focused career exploration, clinical experiences, continuing education, and community service. SD AHEC is primarily funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA/HHS, or the U.S. government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.