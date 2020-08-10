Beginning Aug. 12, the Yankton Food for Thought/USDA Food Distribution event will be held in the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot, not at Yankton High School parking lot.
The USDA Food Boxes are brought here through a grant by Feeding South Dakota and are intended for those suffering from food insecurities during this pandemic.
Food distribution events this month are set for Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 from 4:30-6 p.m. You are asked not to begin lining up until 3:45 p.m.
