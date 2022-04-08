The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a sales tax and development agreement along with an industrial road grant application for Gehl Drive during the board’s regular meeting Monday.
Both of these items are in relation to the recently announced expansion of Manitou’s Yankton facility.
The board will also discuss surplus property, GPS survey equipment and a bid award for a project on Whiting Dr.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
