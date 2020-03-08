Southeast CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) serving Yankton, Clay, Bon Homme, Turner, and Union counties, is hosting its seventh annual “Reverse Your Luck” fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, at Minerva’s in Yankton. All proceeds will provide highly-trained CASA advocates for local children who have been abused or neglected and are involved in the foster care and family court systems.
“Reverse Your Luck” promises to be a fun-filled evening featuring the entertaining Fun Pianos! dueling pianos act. While there is nothing funny about child abuse, these performers will share their comedic and musical gifts to raise funds for CASA’s advocacy services.
The “Reverse Your Luck” event is a fun way to support our area’s most needy children,” said Southeast CASA Board President Alexa Gauer.
“Everyone has a chance to be a winner at one of the multiple activities, as well as enjoy some good food and hear the dueling pianos play some favorite songs,” she said.
Whether you think you have the luck of the Irish or just want to support local children, all are invited to attend.
The evening will also feature the annual “Friend of CASA” award which will recognize someone who has gone above and beyond for the Southeast CASA Program.
Tickets can be purchased at the 9th Street Clothing Co., the River’s Edge restaurant, or at the Southeast CASA office at 327 Broadway Ave., all in Yankton, or online at www.southeastcasa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.