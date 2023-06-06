WAGNER — The 605 Unity JAM will be held at Wagner Lake in Wagner Sunday, June 11, beginning at noon. The purpose of the Unity JAM is to help bring people together for increased cultural awareness, understanding, appreciation and acceptance of others. Music, cultural demonstrations, dance, art and food will help make the event even more special for those who attend.
The Unity Team is providing the opportunity for those in attendance at the Unity JAM to see cultural dance from two different cultures as part of the programming in the park.
The Unity JAM will feature a youth powwow and will provide the opportunity for those in attendance to see what a pow-wow looks like. The Grand Entry is at 1 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to be invited to join in the dance at various times during the presentation. At various times an explanation of what you are seeing will be given so you can become better informed.
The Tabor Czech Dancers will also be joining the event and giving a demonstration of Czech cultural dress, dance and music. They will also provide information about the upcoming Czech Days event. Their programing begins at 4:30 p.m.
If you are someone who has never seen or witnessed either of these cultural activities be certain to plan ahead so you can learn something new. The event is certain to be interesting and will bring new memories to all who choose to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.