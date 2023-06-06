WAGNER — The 605 Unity JAM will be held at Wagner Lake in Wagner Sunday, June 11, beginning at noon. The purpose of the Unity JAM is to help bring people together for increased cultural awareness, understanding, appreciation and acceptance of others. Music, cultural demonstrations, dance, art and food will help make the event even more special for those who attend.

The Unity Team is providing the opportunity for those in attendance at the Unity JAM to see cultural dance from two different cultures as part of the programming in the park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.