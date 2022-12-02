Disability Rights South Dakota (DRSD) is the designated non-profit Protection and Advocacy agency in the state of South Dakota. Among the myriad of federal grant programs administered at DRSD, is the Protection & Advocacy for Voting Access (PAVA) program. This grant was established by the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).
On Oct. 29, 2002, President Bush signed HAVA into law to establish, expand and improve access and participation in the election process by individuals with disabilities. One regulation under HAVA is that each voting precinct must offer at least one ballot marking device to enable individuals with disabilities to vote privately and independently. South Dakota uses the ExpressVote ballot marking device.
On Nov. 8, 2022, under the PAVA program, DRSD employees visited numerous polling sites throughout the state to observe barriers for individuals with disabilities exercising their right to vote. DRSD staff applied the standards of the American Disability Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines for polling sites as well as HAVA regulations while conducting their observations.
C.J. Moit, DRSD’s PAVA program lead, stated overall most sites were accessible for individuals with disabilities facilitating private and independent voting. When possible, concerns observed by DRSD staff were addressed in real time with on-site elections officials.
Recurring issues included a lack of designated accessible parking signs and spaces and pathways outside and inside of polling sites not allowing easy access for individuals with mobility devices. There were also various issues identified regarding the ExpressVote ballot marking device. This included the machine being placed close to a wall with a chair in-between. This restricted access for individuals with mobility devices. In some instances, the ballot marking device was out into the room, resulting in a situation where individuals were unable to vote privately. Shockingly, at several polling places the ExpressVote was not present or otherwise operational for voter use whatsoever — a violation of the requirements outlined under HAVA. DRSD staff will work with the Secretary of State office and local County Auditors to resolve identified concerns and ensure all voters with disabilities can exercise their right to vote privately and independently.
For inquiries about disability rights including voting accessibility, or if you have concerns of abuse, neglect, or exploitation of people with disabilities, please contact Disability Rights South Dakota at 1-800-658-4782 (605-224-8294 local) or visit their website at www.drsdlaw.org.
