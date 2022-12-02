Disability Rights South Dakota (DRSD) is the designated non-profit Protection and Advocacy agency in the state of South Dakota. Among the myriad of federal grant programs administered at DRSD, is the Protection & Advocacy for Voting Access (PAVA) program. This grant was established by the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

On Oct. 29, 2002, President Bush signed HAVA into law to establish, expand and improve access and participation in the election process by individuals with disabilities. One regulation under HAVA is that each voting precinct must offer at least one ballot marking device to enable individuals with disabilities to vote privately and independently. South Dakota uses the ExpressVote ballot marking device.

