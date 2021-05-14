• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on Linn St.
• A report was received at 3:58 p.m. Thursday of child abuse on E. 16th St.
• A report was received at 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a lewd act on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 1:39 a.m. Friday of a fight on 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:57 p.m. Thursday of an assault east of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:17 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:10 a.m. Friday of a vehicle fire on S. Jim River Rd.
