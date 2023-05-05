TABOR — Bon Homme Yankton Electric is sponsoring three students to attend the 2023 North Dakota Youth Excursion Trip July 24-27, 2023. All area high school students are eligible to apply.
Applications are available at your school or online at www.byelectric.coop.
Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, May 19. They can be dropped off at the B-Y Electric office at 134 S. Lidice Street, Tabor; or you can mail applications to Bon Homme Yankton Electric, PO Box 158, Tabor, SD 57063. You can also email applications to amelichar@byelectric.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.