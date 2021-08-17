County Mulls Price Points For Medical Cannabis Apps

Opportunities for medical cannabis dispensaries could be more abundant in Yankton County than in the City of Yankton.
However, the same may go for annual expenses as well.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, the board held another discussion on what its legal framework for medicinal cannabis could look like as the state’s permitting process is set to take off this fall.
During the discussion, commissioners discussed proposed limits on the number of permits that would be issued by the county and the cost of applying and continually operating a dispensary.
Commission chairperson Cheri Loest said that she was fine with a $5,000 application fee for a county site and an annual $5,000 renewal fee.
“If they’re going to go through all of the effort to apply, I don’t think the state’s going to have a lot of reason to deny,” she said. “I’m good with $5,000 because we get nothing from the state on any of the income. This is our income to enforce it.”
By contrast, the City of Yankton — which opened up its permitting process last week after passing ordinances earlier in the summer — only charges $1,500 for the application and $3,000 annually for renewal.
At first, it was proposed that applicants who failed to obtain a license from the state would be reimbursed half of the application fee.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that he was against the idea of reimbursing applicants that are unable to obtain the state’s blessing.
“If somebody comes in, we’re doing the hearing and we’re doing all that,” he said. “If they don’t follow through, I don’t see why we’re reimbursing them. … It’s kind of a big mess to do that.”
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox disagreed.
“If you aren’t going to benefit from the application, they should get half of it back,” she said.
The idea of lowering the application fee to a non-refundable $2,500 was also briefly floated by Commissioner Joseph Healy.
In the end, the board opted to drop the reimbursement proposal and move forward with the $5,000-$5,000 model.
The board also reaffirmed a limit of 10 permits to be issued by the county.
Loest cited enforcement and the unique circumstances as reasons to keep a limit of 10.
“This is a whole new ballgame,” she said. “Our sheriff has to deal with all of this. I just think it’s in our best interests to limit it.”
By contrast, the City of Yankton is only allowing two permits in the city limits for the time being. City officials have expressed openness to expand that number down the road, depending on how things go with the first two establishments.
Being only a discussion, no formal actions were taken by the board on cannabis regulation Tuesday.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Imposed a countywide burn ban;
• Approved three plats;
• Discussed potentially raising load limits on the Fleeg’s bridge, opting to continue the conversation at the next meeting in order to gain more engineering insight on the situation;
• Approved awarding $20,000 to the National Field Archery Association to help with expenses related to upcoming international archery events.
